Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,663,270 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,663,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,820,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

