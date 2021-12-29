Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2,523.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $45,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

