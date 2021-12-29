Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.44 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $38,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

