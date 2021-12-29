Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.36 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $41,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

