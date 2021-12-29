Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.