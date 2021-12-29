View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 6.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 31,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,238,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in View in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in View by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth $427,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

