Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Acquires $64,629.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VINC stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
