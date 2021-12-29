Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Acquires $64,629.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VINC stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VINC. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

