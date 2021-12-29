Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.61

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.61 ($102.97) and traded as low as €89.62 ($101.84). Vinci shares last traded at €89.80 ($102.05), with a volume of 129,969 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.60.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

