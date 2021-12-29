Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. 32,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

