Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 4,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 948,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,480 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 515,857 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

