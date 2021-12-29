Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 6.2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 1,490,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,620,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vislink Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

