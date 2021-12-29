Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.54. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.