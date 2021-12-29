Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

