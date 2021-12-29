Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

