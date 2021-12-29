Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

