Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Up 1.3%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

