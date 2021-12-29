Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

