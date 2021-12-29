Wade G W & Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE SNAP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281 in the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.