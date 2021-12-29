Wade G W & Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

