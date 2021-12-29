Wade G W & Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

