Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.