Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lowered by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,172. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

