Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.