Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of WBA opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

