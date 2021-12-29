Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €31.00 ($35.23) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

TEG stock traded up €0.31 ($0.35) on Wednesday, reaching €24.58 ($27.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.81. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

