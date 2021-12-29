Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $367.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.22. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.03 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

