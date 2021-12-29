Webcoin Trading Down 29.2% This Week (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $12,488.00 and $87.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.