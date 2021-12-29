Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OneSpaWorld (OSW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ: OSW) recently:

12/28/2021 – OneSpaWorld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company's service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. "

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $934.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

