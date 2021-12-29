Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM):
12/22/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
12/16/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
12/14/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/8/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
12/2/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
11/29/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/11/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. "
- 11/8/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
