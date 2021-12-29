Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM):

12/22/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. "

11/8/2021 – Plymouth Industrial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

