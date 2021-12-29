Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

