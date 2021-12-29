Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 158,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,214,649 shares.The stock last traded at $66.77 and had previously closed at $62.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Digital by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

