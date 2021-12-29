Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

WNEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,522. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.