Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile Sells 102,973 Shares

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

Brenda Eprile also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Brenda Eprile sold 2,186 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total transaction of C$9,141.63.

Shares of TSE:WPRT traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.90. 274,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,446. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a market cap of C$495.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

