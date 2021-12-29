Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. 33,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,225. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

