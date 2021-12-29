Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.50. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,163. The company has a market cap of $395.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $163.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

