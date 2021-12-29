Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,744 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 171,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,984,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $323.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

