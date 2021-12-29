Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 53.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 53.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,634. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

