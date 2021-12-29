Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,125 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2,715.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,125 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. 4,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,969. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

