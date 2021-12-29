Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,271 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 23,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

