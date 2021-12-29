Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.19. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day moving average of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

