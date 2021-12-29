WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $223,000 Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.