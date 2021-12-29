WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

