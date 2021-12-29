WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

