WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,714 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

