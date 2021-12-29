WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,106 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,521,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

