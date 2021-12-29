WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 426 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $639.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

