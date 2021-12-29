Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.90

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and traded as high as $114.00. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.