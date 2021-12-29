World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.12 million and the highest is $147.36 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $568.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,286 shares of company stock worth $3,235,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

