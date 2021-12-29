Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $413.26 or 0.00886688 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $140,507.26 and $811.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006955 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.