WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux Sells 48,210 Shares

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68.

WSP opened at C$181.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

